CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 13: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of Charlotte Hornets warms up before the NBA match between Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum arena in Charlotte, NC, USA on February 13, 2017. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has opted into his $13 million player option with the Charlotte Hornets for the 2019-20 season according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has opted into his $13M player option for the 2019-20 season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2019

Kidd-Gilchrist is coming off the 2018-19 season starting his fewest games (3) and averaging his lowest PPG (6.7) in his 6-year career till date. MKG also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 1 assist per game. The former no. 2 overall pick has shown struggles with his shot over the years, but Kidd-Gilchrist has shown great promise on the defensive end. He has great strength and has shown to be a great rim protector when the Hornets were running small lineups. Kidd-Gilchrist ended the season with a BLK% of 2.9, tied for his career high. The Hornets certainly hope that MKG can keep taking strides in improving his offensive game and are certainly happy that a key member of their rotation this year is returning for next season, even if it may be at a high premium.

