Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has opted into his $13 million player option with the Charlotte Hornets for the 2019-20 season according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Kidd-Gilchrist is coming off the 2018-19 season starting his fewest games (3) and averaging his lowest PPG (6.7) in his 6-year career till date. MKG also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 1 assist per game. The former no. 2 overall pick has shown struggles with his shot over the years, but Kidd-Gilchrist has shown great promise on the defensive end. He has great strength and has shown to be a great rim protector when the Hornets were running small lineups. Kidd-Gilchrist ended the season with a BLK% of 2.9, tied for his career high. The Hornets certainly hope that MKG can keep taking strides in improving his offensive game and are certainly happy that a key member of their rotation this year is returning for next season, even if it may be at a high premium.
