According to multiple reports, the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent point guard Kyrie Irving. His new contract will be worth $141 million over four- years. For his career, Irving has averaged 22.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets will agree to a deal with Kyrie Irving tonight, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/6frdI7jaHt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2019

Irving finished this past season with very impressive numbers on the floor. He finished the year averaging 23.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, as a result, he was selected to the sixth all-star game of his career. Once again he displayed his ability to completely dismantle opposing defenses and carry his team to wins when needed. He led the Boston Celtics 49 wins, and as a result, to the fourth best record in the conference. For many years now Irving has been known as one of the premier point guards in the NBA with an exceptional ability to create plays for himself and others on the court. As a result, he has earned a max contract.

Irving will now be playing with his third ever team in the entirety of his eight-year NBA career. He was originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2011 with the first overall pick. In the 2016 NBA season, he won his first ever NBA championship. After his championship season, he was traded to the Boston Celtics where he could finally lead his own team. While he did have some success in Boston, they failed to completely mesh together and completely buy into the system.

Looking forward, Irving will provide elite scoring and playmaking in Brooklyn. His ability to score from all levels of the court and create plays for others will fit perfectly with the Nets. They will need Irving to be at his best as they are a team looking to make a big push next season and try to contend for a title.

