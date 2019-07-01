RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 19: DeAndre Jordan #6 and Kevin Durant #5 of United States celebrate a play against Spain during the Men’s Semifinal match on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DeAndre Jordan will round out the NBA’s newest “big three”, as he joins Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in joining the Brooklyn Nets. He will sign a deal worth $40 million over four years. The triumvirate will be one of the hottest tickets in the NBA once Durant is healthy.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan will join two superstars in Brooklyn. Jordan is no stranger to the Big Apple, as he spent the final 19 games of the 2019 season on the New York Knicks. He was traded to the Knicks in a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The big-man will offer a great inside scoring presence, as well as elite rebounding skills for the Nets. He averaged 9 points and 11 rebounds a season ago on just 26 minutes per contest. Though the points total seems low, he hit 63 percent of his shots last season. In fact, he led the league in field goal percentage five years in a row, from 2012 to 2017.

Unfortunately for Jordan, he won’t be the one grabbing the headlines in Brooklyn going forward. However, that could be great for his waning career. He will have an easier role to fill for a solid team. Jordan has long been best suited as a sidekick, and now has perhaps the most talented cast in the NBA to work alongside.

The Nets made the playoffs a season ago, though they got knocked out in the first round. They climbed to the six-seed in the Eastern Conference but drew the superior Philadelphia 76ers and lost in five games. Now, they’ve added a plethora of top-level talent to a squad that was already on the verge of competing in the East.

