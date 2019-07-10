USA’s guard Kyrie Irving (L) and USA’s guard Kevin Durant look on from the substitutes’ bench during a Men’s round Group A basketball match between China and USA at the Carioca Arena 1 in Rio de Janeiro on August 6, 2016 during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. / AFP / Andrej ISAKOVIC (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets free agency season saw them jump from a run-of-the-mill Eastern Conference team to a title contender. All without changing the roster too much. With the Nets adding two superstar players and an amazing third piece at the center position, they’re on track to contend.

The free agency period started a few days early for the Nets. Former Boston Celtics superstar point guard Kyrie Irving announced he would be signing with the Nets a few days before 6 PM on June 30th. Irving’s contract is listed at four-years, $141 million. Irving averaged one of the highest points per game totals for his career, along with career highs in assists and steals. Irving will no doubt be a main contributor for the Nets as they look to compete out East in the next few years.

Shortly before 6 PM on June 30th, Kevin Durant announced via Instagram that he would also be joining the Nets. Durant joined the Nets via sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors and will be on a four-year, $164 million contract. Durant, one of the best players in the league, will likely miss the whole next season with an Achilles injury. Nevertheless, expect Durant to come back to his old self and dominate the floor every night.

The Nets third signing was with center DeAndre Jordan. Jordan is a great addition to the Nets for their frontcourt. He will provide stellar defense and great opportunities to catch lobs for easy points. Overall, these three signings made the Nets title contenders overnight.

The Nets still kept most of their core together, players such as Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Joe Harris. The Nets roster runs deep and will be a challenge to any foe for the foreseeable future.

The Brooklyn Nets free agency recap boils down to three words: a huge success. The Nets went from being the little brother in New York, to on top of the basketball world. The Nets took three years of piling assets to get to this situation, and management has done a fantastic job executing. It is safe to say that Nets fans will be excited about their new team this upcoming year.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on