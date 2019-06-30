CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Durant will agree to a four-year deal worth $164 million with the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time Finals MVP will up for a new squad when he returns.

After much speculation on his future throughout the entire 2019 season, Durant has finally made his decision. He bet on himself despite an Achilles injury and ultimately came out on top.

His new contract with worth $164 million over four years, with a 5 percent increase each season. The Nets will likely land Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan during free agency, creating another “big three” in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/n3pHkZ8Cp1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2019

It may be a while before the world sees Durant in a Nets jersey, though. It seems highly unlikely that he will suit up for a single contest during his first season with Brooklyn as he recovers from the infamous injury suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The two-time NBA Champion has been one of the best in the game for the majority of his career. His career averages of 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game put him in an elite class. If he can return to form post-injury, he will still be competing for the title of the best player in the world.

Leaving Golden State is a risky move for both Durant and the Nets. Not only will Durant be starting fresh with a less-talented squad –even with Irving — but he will also receive less money in the long-term. It is a great risk signing a player that is expected to sit out at least 25 percent of his contract with no guarantee of a return to pre-injury form, but the Nets are all-in.

Kevin Durant’s Career So Far

Durant has racked up 10 All-Star appearances, nine All-NBA team spots, four scoring titles, two Finals MVPs, a regular season MVP award, and a Rookie of the Year title in his illustrious career. His future is uncertain, but he will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest to ever suit up in the NBA.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Imageswindow.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’8PQF10H3T2tEc9vBQXsGhA’,sig:’irsfbLA_03QXUwlFCn_lGbKtnYixr8A64nmR6ksIQzg=’,w:’594px’,h:’396px’,items:’970177548′,caption: true ,tld:’com’,is360: false })});

Related

View the original article on