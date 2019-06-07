MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – DECEMBER 7: Carmelo Anthony (L) of Oklahoma City Thunder in action against Allen Crabbe (R) of Brooklyn Nets during a NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma Thunder at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on December 7, 2017. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets trade with the Atlanta Hawks may have just set them up to become a key free agency destination this offseason.

The Nets traded Allen Crabbe, the 17th overall pick, and a 2020 1st round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Waller-Prince and a 2021 2nd.

Brooklyn Nets Trade with Atlanta Hawks Allows for Two Max Contracts

Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news:

Brooklyn is trading Allen Crabbe and No. 17 pick in 2019 NBA Draft and protected first in 2020 to Atlanta for Taurean Prince and 2021 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

The Trade From The Atlanta Hawks Perspective

For the Hawks, this is basically just to get a couple of extra picks to help their rebuild. Prince doesn’t even fit with the Hawks’ timeline since he’s 25 and is about to reach his prime. In comparison, the Hawks’ two best players, Trae Young and John Collins, are 20 and 21 years old respectively. The Hawks also received the 17th overall pick, which gives them three 1st round picks in the upcoming draft to target some great young potential. The Nets 1st round picks next season probably won’t be that valuable unless the Nets don’t get a max free agent such as Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. The Hawks now also have Crabbe, who is on an expiring contract, who could get traded in a deal for more assets while taking on some bad long term contracts. However, the Hawks have been having a very good rebuild, and they’re set to be a top team in the near future.

The Trade From The Nets Perspective

By trading away Crabbe, the Nets have created two max contract slots, by clearing Crabbe’s 18 million dollar contract, to acquire top players in the free agency. Basically, they could hypothetically sign both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, it’s still doubtful that will happen. The most likely combo is Irving and D’Angelo Russell, who can also be resigned with the newly acquired cap space. The downfall of the trade was giving up their 17th pick, where they could have selected some top talent to build around.

Crabbe is a decent player in the NBA, but his contract is horrendous. He’s owed 18 million dollars next season, which is way too much for him. He isn’t a bad player by any means, but he’s basically just a three-point specialist, similar to Kyle Korver.

Taurean Prince

Prince is a very versatile player who is a solid two-way wing. He is going to be a restricted free agent next season, but the Nets will most likely bring him back. He also fills a team need, which was a hole at the power forward position. Prince, standing at 6-foot-8, is a much-needed upgrade over Rodions Kurucs or Jared Dudley.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on