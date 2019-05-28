SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 22: Oregon center Bol Bol (1) looks on before the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks in their NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship first round game on March 22, 2019, at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets were among the breakout teams last season, breaking their four-year playoff drought. To take the next step, Brooklyn will need to make a splash via free agency, as well as solid drafting. Here are a few targets the Nets should scout this coming NBA Draft.

Heading into the start of last season the Brooklyn Nets were effectively under the radar. After poor front office management left the Nets without draft assets for the future, Brooklyn was expected to be a below average team, at best. For context, Vegas had their win total around 32.5 before the season.

On the contrary, the Nets not only fast-tracked their rebuild but did so with an All-Star point guard leading the franchise to a playoff birth. D’Angelo Russell made a compelling case for Most Improved Player, averaging 21.1 points per game on 51.2 effective field goal percentage. Russell made the All-Star team and led the Nets to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Already surpassing expectations, the Nets eventually fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games. After flashing their potential as a team on the rise, Brooklyn can take the next step with a splash in free agency as well as strategic drafting.

The Nets have shown prowess in the past with their drafting, nabbing impact players like Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. The hope is that history will repeat itself in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Here are a few NBA Draft Targets for the Brooklyn Nets to take a look at come June 20th.

Bol Bol, Center, Oregon

Bol Bol‘s injury that ended his season at Oregon prematurely could work in favor for Brooklyn. Should he slide to the middle of the pack he could fall to the Nets (who own the 17th, 27th, and 31st overall picks). Brooklyn could use some size in the middle after losing their battle to Joel Embiid and the 76ers. At seven-foot-three Bol would be an excellent pairing with Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. At just 208 pounds the concern will be his physicality, but if he can add some muscle hit shot-blocking would be a great fit in Brooklyn.

Mfiondu Kabengele, Forward/Center, Florida State

Mfiondu Kabengele proved he can play the four or five position out of Florida State. He averaged 1.5 blocked shots and could shoot from beyond the arc at a decent percentage (.369). He’s likely available towards the end of the first round, meaning Brooklyn could get their big at 27 or 31.

Ty Jerome, Guard, Virginia

For a team seeking the next step on the path to success, Ty Jerome‘s winning background could be a vital ingredient. Jerome is a sharpshooter off the dribble and from mid-range. Jerome could be a future foundational piece with Joe Harris‘ and Allen Crabbe‘s future contracts in question.

Dylan Windler, Guard/Forward, Belmont

Similarly to Jerome, Dylan Windler would be a serviceable wingman as the Nets eye the long-term future of the franchise. Windler shot 54.8 percent from the field overall. He also excelled from beyond the arc with 42.8 percent shooting. Windler was lethal coming off screens as well as using stepback jumpers. He could come to the Nets at number 27 or 31.

Main Phot

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on