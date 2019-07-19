All offseason long we have talked about the Boston Celtic’s options at the center position. A ragtag group of unproven player who must replace Al Horford. Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, Vincent Poirier, and Tacko Fall are their options. Here are the reasons why they should go with the man nicknamed ‘Time Lord’.

Via celticsblog.com

Size and Versatility

When it comes to the perfect blend of size and two-way ability, Robert Williams is your guy. Standing at 6’10”, 240 lbs with a 7’6” wingspan is some impressive measurements. He combines this with shot-blocking and rebounding ability that is quite impressive. He also possesses court vision that is well beyond his years. His ability to use his athleticism to attack the rim will aid him in his career. A center with the playmaking ability of The Time Lord is a scary threat.

Low cost, high upside

The misconception that the highest paid player at each position should start is ridiculous. Daniel Theis is the highest paid center at the moment, and is undersized and offensively limited. Robert Williams, who is still on a rookie deal, presents athletic upside on a cheaper deal. He’s a long term answer and more effective than Theis on both ends. He also provides more of a leadership presence on the court.

Robert Williams shows his athleticism against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Summer League

Fits the team culture

The Boston Celtics have modeled this team to be built on young, raw talent. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the prime examples of this. Enter Robert Williams. The Time Lord is just 21 years old and has potential, but has limited NBA experience. He’d learn and grow on the same timetable as the rest of the team. Overall, his youth, contract, and potential is the reason that William should be the Celtics starting center for the future.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on