The Celtics had an offseason dedicated to building around the their young wing pairing. Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will be expected to take the next step towards stardom. The real question is: Who makes that step first?

The case for Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown was the 3rd overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. Coming in as a typical 3-and-D wing player, he has slowly added more depth to his game. His slashing ability has improved, and he shows incredible explosiveness around the rim. His defensive versatility has made him a favorite of coach Brad Stevens. His only downfall is he felt he should’ve been a starter last year and has developed a little cockiness to his character

The case for Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has Star potential written all over him. He has a well-rounded offensive game, and is a threat to score from anywhere. His defense is a work in progress, but he possesses the length and athleticism to be elite on that side of the ball. The biggest concern is his sophomore slump. He was a borderline All-Star when the Celtics battled injuries his rookie year. Chemistry problems and poor shot selection hindered his development. Here’s hoping he can bounce back this year.

Final Verdict: Jayson Tatum

Both Celtics players should see improvement this year, but Jayson Tatum seems closer to taking the next big step. He has a larger repertoire on offense and less ego (that doesn’t mean he has no ego). Tatum also figures to be the focal point of next year’s team, giving him more of a chance than Jaylen. Look for both to be considered as All-Stars this upcoming season.

