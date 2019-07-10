The Boston Celtics continue to ride their rookies in the Summer League to a 3-0 record. They have gotten lots of surprising contributions from guys like Tacko Fall and Javonte Green. Their biggest find, however, was unheralded second-round point guard Tremont Waters. The LSU Product has shown he’s worthy of a roster spot, and the front office is very high on him as well.

Waters originally comes from LSU, where he made a big impact in March Madness

Where he came from

Tremont Waters caught the eye of Celtics management while playing for LSU. As their starting point guard he led them to the Sweet Sixteen of the March Madness tournament. Waters developed a reputation as a clutch player, helping spark and close out LSU’s dramatic victories. He was an average shooter, but his defensive capabilities and passing talent helped his team. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year who had a knack for making big shots. The Celtics took him with the 51st overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Perfect Brad Stevens’ Point Guard

We’ve seen many a point guard flourish in Brad Stevens’ system. The Celtics seemingly always have an All-Star at the 1 position. But its also no secret that the biggest traits that Stevens wants in a Celtic are selflessness and defense. Waters fits the bill. Your typical pass-first guy, Stevens will quickly fall in love with his system fit. Water’s clutch gene he has probably doesn’t hurt either.

Waters is one of the newest members of this young Celtics core

Why he’s a Steal

The Celtics picked Tremont Waters at pick 51 out of 60. Players picked that low are typically long-term projects or never make it. Most struggle in the Summer League. In three games Waters has proved he belongs, with 10.7 PPG, 4.0 APG, and 2.0 RPG. He’s made numerous defensive plays that helped the Celtics jump to a 3-0 record this summer. All his teammates love him, and listen to his directions on the floor. The Celtics also signed him to a two-way contract to help develop him. A defensive floor general, Tremont Waters is set to prove the doubters wrong and make the Celtics look genius for taking him.

