The Boston Celtics capped their Summer League performance with a disappointing first-round exit to eventual champs the Memphis Grizzlies. Even in light of that, there are plenty of positive takeaways here. Here are some of the stats by notable Celtics’ rookies.

Via CelticsBlog.com

Carsen Edwards: 19.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 45.6% 3PT shooting, 1.0 SPG

Carsen Edwards continues to show his ability to score and put up big numbers. He was the Celtic’s highest scorer, and showed it by averaging 19 points a game. Edwards also showed excellent accuracy from deep, with 47% shooting percentage overall, and 45% from deep. He averaged one steal a game, but his defensive hustle left more impact than the stats show

Via VolsWire.com

Grant Williams: 13.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.8 APG, 47% Shooting

Grant Williams was the epitome of a team player. His well-rounded stats show his willingness to score less in order to help out in other places. With 13 points and six rebounds per game, Williams flashed all his tools in Summer League, and his stats show a guy ready to contribute in any way at the next level.

Via washingtonpost.com

Tremont Waters: 11.2 PPG, 4.8 APG, 38% Shooting, 2.0 SPG

Tremont Waters had low expectations coming in, so his stats were a little surprising. He did shoot under 40% from the field, but that’s something that can be fixed. His passing was excellent, as evidenced by his five assists per game. He also flashed great anticipation and defensive prowess with two steals per game. While he was one of the lowest scorers, he was their best defensive prospect.

Via The Boston Herald. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Tacko Fall: 7.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.4 BPG, 77% Shooting

Tacko Fall, although not drafted, made enough of an impact to be mentioned here. He shot a ridiculous 77% from the field on his limited minutes, reflecting high efficiency. His 1.4 blocks per game highlight his ability to be an elite rim defender. At 7’6”, you’d like to see more point production. Overall, Fall was just one bright spot in a fun to watch group of Celtics rookies.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on