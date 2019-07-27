Celtics fans have had a tumultuous relationship with Gordon Hayward. He signed a big contract two seasons ago, and has been characterized by inconsistency and injury. Some of the Celtic’s chemistry problems were attributed to Brad Stevens ‘force-feeding’ Hayward last year. It looks like Gordon Hayward is a bust as a free agent. But he is in prime position for a monster comeback season.

From NBA.com

No Expectations

It would be fair to say we don’t expect much out of Gordon Hayward this year. The former All-Star has not lived up to expectations, and may not even start this year. This unloads a ton of pressure off of Hayward. He can play without critique knowing we don’t expect much of him. Every positive contribution he makes is a good sign.

From sbnation.com

A more cohesive Celtics team

The Boston Celtics came out of the draft looking to build a team of cohesive guys who want to play together. A more pass-oriented offense should help Hayward find his groove early and often. It should also allow Hayward more open looks with a more diverse offense than last years Celtics team.

He has all the tools to succeed

Now two years removed from his horrific ankle injury, Gordon Hayward should reach his former glory. His leg has had more time to properly heal and give him his explosive athleticism back. Coupled with increased confidence, Hayward’s slashing ability should return to full form. With his solid jump shot, he has all the tools needed to help his team win games this season. All factors point to Hayward posting a career-saving stat line that will prove the doubters wrong.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on