After an active and hectic first couple of days of NBA Free Agency the dust is starting to settle and we look forward to next season. But first, we have the NBA Summer League beginning on July 6th as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Much as been made of the Celtics moves to get younger this season, and the Summer League is no exception. Here’s a full preview of what to expect:

Point Guards: Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, Jon Elmore, Javonte Green

Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

The name that jumps out at you here is Carsen Edwards. The ultimate ‘heat-check’, Edwards has a lot to prove after the Boston Celtics picked him in this year’s draft. Was last year a one-time thing? Can he sustain his pace and production over a season? We’ll get to see this upcoming weekend. As for the other guys, they have a lot to prove. Waters is Marcus Smart with less offense, and we’re not sure what Elmore and Green are capable of. We’ll see what they bring to the table this summer.

Wings: Romeo Langford(INJ), Aaron Harrison, Kendrick Ray, Max Straus

via bulletsforever.com

The interest of this group was diminished when the Celtics announced that Langford would sit out with a thumb injury. However, one other interesting prospect is Aaron Harrison. A former star SG at Kentucky, Harrison has had little success at the next level. This makes him a perfect guy to take a flyer on and see what he’s got. If he performs well, he could be a quality bench option for the C’s

Frontcourt: Robert Williams, Guerschon Yabusele, Grant Williams, Tacko Fall, Chinanau Onuaku



via volnation.com

This may be the most interesting position group on the entire team. Robert Williams has high expectations this season at center, and his performance here could translate to big minutes come September. Yabusele has a chance to earn a promotion from G-League play with a strong showing. Grant Williams was a first-round pick of the Celtics this year, and is shaping up to be a fan-favorite. He can amplify those claims by showing that he’s become more well-rounded. Tacko Fall is a 7’6″ center. The Celtics need height at center. If he can play hard and defend well, the Celtics could have a secret weapon this season.

What to Watch For: Young guns, Raw talent

This group is interesting because they could be the Summer League champions or not be there at all. The 2019 draft class seem to be very close with one another, and overall this Summer League team appears to be friendly with each other. The chemistry this team shows will reflect upon what we can expect come September. If the young kids can refine that raw talent into basketball production, then the future is bright for the Boston Celtics.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on