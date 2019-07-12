The NBA Summer League has been a proving ground where rookies make their case for minutes and roles on their team. It has also been a way of second year players sharpening themselves and improving. We have seen many heroes and future stars remake themselves into their best version. As Celtics fans, we are witnessing that right now with Carsen Edwards.

An Unlikely Star

Carsen Edwards was relatively unheard of until the NCAA Tournament began. He made his name by lighting up teams in March Madness, including taking out a title favorite in Tennessee. While he had an electrifying performance, both on offense and defense, many teams wondered if Edwards had just caught lightning in a bottle. Could he sustain that production for more than a few games? He would look to prove them wrong when the Celtics picked him at 33rd in the NBA.

What he brings to the table



The Boston Celtics lose a lot of scoring with Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier gone. It’s a good thing Edwards can help with replacing their production. He’s a scoring machine with near-limitless range beyond the arc. Edwards also packs some aggressive defense. As we’ve seen thus far, he plays hard and is not afraid of getting physical, even with bigger guards. He fits the mold of a Brad Stevens point guard. His teammates have raved about playing with him, as has Edwards about them. He brings a competitive intensity to the game that gets fans going. That’s something worth getting excited for

The future is bright for Carsen

Point Guards always seem to perform better in Stevens’ system. Carsen Edwards has shown that in these first few summer league games. He’s averaged 19 points and 1.5 steals in this three-game stretch, including 21 against Denver. He helps space the floor for guys like Tacko Fall and Robert Williams to work in the post. He’s not just a scorer, but he does all the little things in the game. Al Horford was known for doing these for the C’s before he left. Edwards will help soften this blow, and bring the Celtics back into the mix in the East.

