The Celtics elected for addition by subtraction, essentially, by parting ways with both Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier since the free-agent market opened.

Both players were disgruntled, having voiced their opinion about both their former teammates and the Celtics organization, which clearly appeared to have an effect on the team’s chemistry as the season progressed.

As such, the Celtics let Irving walk, and shipped out Rozier in a sign-and-trade. To replace them, the basketball team signed superstar Kemba Walker, and Gordon Hayward appears happy about it. Check out what he had to say about it on Instagram.

We can't wait to see the two play together this season.

Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele – the team’s No. 16 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft – will be waived, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 10, 2019

The Celtics are eating Yabusele’s guaranteed $3 million salary to open up another roster space. It’s possible that spot will go to summer league sensation Tacko Falls.

Yabu had a far bigger impact on Twitter than the court. It was speculated the Celtics picked up his team option solely to give them salary flexibility in a trade.

In the it’s-not-really-fair-to-do-this-but-we’ll-do-it-anyway department, here are the notable selections after Yabusele in the 2016 draft: Caris LeVert (20), Pascal Siakam (27), Dejounte Murray (29) and Malcolm Brogdon (36).

The Celtics made SIX selections in 2016: Jaylen Brown, Yabusele, Ante Zizic, Demetrius Jackson, Ben Bentil and Abdel Nader.

Meanwhile:

Straight to the point. Short and sweet. No dramatics. That message epitomizes Al Horford.

Thanks, Al. But I hope you stink in Philly.

