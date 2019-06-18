Klay Thompson is the most underrated player in the entire NBA. He’s one of the best three-point shooters of all time, and one of the best defenders in the league. His unfortunate ACL injury has severely impacted his future. Most assume he’ll return to Golden State where his injury won’t affect his pay. However, Boston is secretly the best bet to sign him now. Here’s why:

The Gordon Hayward Experience

Klay Thompson will miss most of next season rehabbing from his injury. Most teams aren’t comfortable with taking on that task. Boston won’t have that problem. After seeing the way the Celtics treated Hayward, Klay Thompson and others would feel more comfortable going to a franchise that will be able to adequately care for them.

He’s a perfect fit in Boston

The beauty of Klay Thompson’s game is that he doesn’t have to handle the ball. He can cut to the hoop well and is a deadly spot-up shooter. The key to his integration on the C’s is his defense. Thompson is an exceptional defender and covers multiple positions on the court. The Celtics pride themselves as a defensive team, and Klay fits the mold.

He doesn’t have to be the Star

Part of the reason Klay Thompson is so underrated is because he’s been a supporting player on the Warriors. As such, and especially after an ACL tear, he likely won’t want to carry a team. With the Celtics, he won’t have to. Jayson Tatum is the face of the franchise, and Gordon Hayward and Al Horford are still here. Klay Thompson can be the same old Klay Thompson when he gets back and not carry a huge load.

