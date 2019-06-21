The 2019 NBA Draft has come to a close, and now teams can reassess what they have before free agency starts. The Celtics participated in an assortment of trades and brought home an interesting pool of prospects and assets. Here we’ll evaluate the haul that the C’s brought home.

Prospects: Romeo Langford, SG; Grant Williams, PF; Carsen Edwards, PG/SG; Tremont Waters, PG Grade: B-

The Celtics draft translated from 14, 20, 22, and 51 into 14, 22, 33, 51. The talent brought in is an intriguing mix. Romeo Langford is not exactly what the Celtics needed. He’s a talented scorer and an excellent young wing, but the Celtics already have a bunch of those. Williams and Edwards are Brad Stevens-like players. Williams is a stretch 4 who like to bump-n’-grind in the paint. He also plays great defense. Carsen Edwards brings huge amounts of offensive production and is a hard-nosed player. Waters is a good passer, but didn’t make much sense after the Edwards pick. Any type of center, or any guy over 6’8″ would’ve made more sense. The Celtics also missed on trading up for a guard and grabbing a center like Brandon Clarke, which was desperately needed.

Assets: Milwaukee 2020 1st Round pick (Top-6 protected), $5.45M in cap space Grade: A

Despite what some might call some missteps in the draft, the Celtics made sure to get some assets as well. By giving Aron Baynes to Phoenix when trading the Ty Jerome pick, the Celtics pick up another $5.45 million in cap space for a stacked FA class. In that same trade, Danny Ainge acquired another future first-round pick to help build this young team. Creating close to $30M in cap space and starting to fill the chest of draft picks is genius. The Celtics got high value for next to nothing in return. With an uncertain future, the Celtics combined young, raw prospects with solid assets to continue to build for the future. Only time will tell what Danny Ainge and the Celtics can turn this haul into.

