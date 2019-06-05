The Boston Celtics possess four picks in this year’s NBA Draft. With most top-level prospects gone by the time the Celtics pick, this is the time to build depth. Brad Steven’s team relied too much on underperforming stars and lacked depth. This is the time for Danny Ainge to build up the C’s foundation.

14th Overall: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

Nassir Little should be at the top of the Celtics draft board. His stock fell due to his poor 3-PT shooting at the collegiate level. However, he plays excellent defense and can attack the rim with ease. The Celtics have enough floor spacing that Little’s problems wouldn’t bother them much.

20th Pick: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

Ty Jerome is the prototypical Brad Stevens player. He’s a reliable ball handler and defender from the 1 or 2 position. His biggest factor is his ability to run an offense. He can reliably run the floor while a coach gives his starters rest. His high basketball IQ has had the Celtics interested throughout the draft process. He’d be great value at No. 20.

22nd Pick: Tacko Fall, C, UCF

Tacko Fall is perhaps the most intriguing prospect in the entire draft. He is very raw in terms of basketball skill, and could use development in all aspects of the sport. His physical traits are what have scouts going crazy over him. Standing at 7’7” in sneakers and sporting an 8’2-1/2” wingspan, Fall is the biggest NBA prospect ever. The Celtics have the ability to carve Fall into a deadly scoring threat.

51st Pick: Jordan Bone, PG, Tennessee

The Celtics have been known to take on project players and develop them into solid bench players. Bone fits that mold. His time at Tennessee was marred by inconsistency

