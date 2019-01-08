Your Morning Dump… Where this is more like it!

After setting a season high with 35 assists during Friday’s win over Dallas, the Celtics bettered themselves with 37 assists on 47 baskets last night. They have now dished out 30 or more in four straight games, with the result last night that eight players reached double figures. … “Coach challenged us before the game to be great in that regard and try to really move the ball. We did that tonight,” said Al Horford, whose 12-point, five-assist, nine-rebound stat line was fairly indicative against a young Nets team that has been talking about the unthinkable – a Brooklyn playoff appearance. … Irving finished strong with a team-high 17-point night, but understandably needed time to adjust his sights.

Boston Herald

All last summer we Celtics fans dreamed about games like this–the team winning easily, walking away from a mediocre team without having to rely on any one player to do it all.

Many of the Celtics’ earlier wins have been attributable to herculean efforts by Irving who is having an MVP caliber season, but last night’s game was, I would imagine, more to everyone’s liking.

In an up-and-down season, this is the team’s third stretch of looking pretty darn good. They’re 6-2 in their last eight games, with a couple tests looming against the Pacers and the Raptors. The trick, for this team, is going to be extending this good play out for more than two weeks and bouncing back from losses. I’m not sure I trust all those inspirational quotes about how many days it takes to establish a habit, but if the Celtics can stretch this run of good play out for another two weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if that gives them enough momentum to stretch it out at least up to the All Star break.

Page 2: Where Smart’s very quietly gotten better at shooting threes

When practice ends for the Boston Celtics, players typically scatter for various routines. Al Horford can often be found at one end of the gym working with a coach on post moves. Gordon Hayward and Semi Ojeleye like to pair up for shooting drills. But the biggest — and loudest — contingent tends to be the pack of shooters that assemble for 3-point work. That group, typically helmed by Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, and Jaylen Brown, will congregate in the corner of one of Boston’s four practice courts for some competitive shooting. It’s a simple format: Shoot until you miss from five different spots with five makes needed to advance to the next spot. … These shootouts aren’t just for fun. Those involved believe the competition of them may actually be helping them shoot better in game situations and it’s noteworthy that at least three of the usual participants — Irving, Smart, and Rozier — are all shooting above their career 3-point averages this season. Some more than others. Smart, who entered the season as a career 29.3 percent shooter beyond the arc, is up to 34.7 percent for the year.

NBC Sports

But first a brief detour into the mathematics of a three point shot.

The distance from the three-point line to the middle of the hoop is 23′-9″ from the elbow to the top of the key and 22′ in the corners.

The basketball is roughly 9.5″ in diameter. The hoop is 18″ in diameter.

It’s a fairly straightforward matter to calculate your margin of error to ‘swish’ a shot: You have 8.5″ of play in the center of the hoop. If you put the ball anywhere in that circle, you’re going to hit ‘nothing but net’, even if your shot is horribly flat.

It’s 285 inches from the top of the key to the hoop, and 264 inches from the corners.

Halving 8.5″ gives you 4.25″. If you hit a circle with a radius of 4.25″ centered at either 285 or 264 inches, plus or minus 4.25″, you’re going to swish the shot. That gives you a margin of error of +/- 1.5% from the top of the key and 1.6% in the corners.

Treating the diameter of the ‘swish’ spot as a segment of a circle centered at the release spot, in order to gauge the margin of error to the left or right of true gives us a margin of error of +/- .8 degrees from the top of the key and +/- .9 degrees from the corners.

In short, swishing a three point shot requires, at a minimum, better than 98% accuracy in distance and better than 99% accuracy in the direction of the shot.

Further details on the physics of a three point shot can be found here.

Because your brain does not do calculus on the fly, there is really only one way to achieve accuracy:

Practice.

And every one of these guys can hit lights out when they’re in the gym by themselves.

What this little routine seems to be giving Smart, Rozier and Irving is practice with distractions. Making shots in distracting situations is considerably more difficult than shooting in an empty gym, and the guys seem to have found an effective means of prepping for a distracting environment.

Finally: Marcus Smart went to Gerald Green’s stylist

Got himself a shamrock, and his number.

Gerald Green’s look, by way of reminder:

Also: Gerald did not refer Smart to his stylist:

Smart said he found Ortega through mutual friends, who gave away her identity while Green was still in Boston, much to Green’s disappointment (even though Smart’s hair wasn’t long enough to braid at the time) “I asked Gerald about it, and he was like, ‘C’mon, who told you? C’mon, man,’” Smart said, in a perfect imitation of Green’s Houston accent. “He owned up to it, but I don’t blame him. She’s nice. We don’t want her to get booked up on us.”

MassLive

No word on when Smart will have hot chocolate delivered to the bench

