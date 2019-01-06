Your Morning Dump… Where Terry Rozier wants the bloggers to know he's happy

Rozier knew his role would change once Kyrie Irving came back, and has never questioned the pecking order. No right-minded player would. But Rozier often doesn’t look like he’s having fun out there. He laughed, a little cynically, at the suggestion. “Lot of people think that,” he said. “That’s why they make blogs about me. It’s not about me. I’ll be alright.” But Rozier is alert to the criticism that he’s not playing well off the bench – that he’s forcing shots during his shorter rotations on the floor, and needs a starting job to find the proper balance in his game. “I don’t want to make it about me,” he began. “The simplest way to put it is that you have a lot of great backup point guards in the league because they’re backups. I don’t feel that way, so I’m still trying to adjust and learn it a little bit. Still trying to be effective for my teammates and put them in a good position, but also put myself in a good position. “There’s a lot of backups who do good because they’re backups. I’m not,” said Rozier. “Just want to find that balance and I will, with patience. My teammates and my coaches do a good job of putting me in the right spots. I just have to let it come to me.”

I have no concerns about Terry Rozier’s attitude and remain hopeful he’ll find a way to channel his productivity as a starter into a reserve role.

The differences are startling:

FG% 3FG% FT% ORTG DRTG Net Rtg Starter (4) 49 42 89 111.7 113.7 -2.0 Bench (34) 37 35 74 100.8 100.1 +0.7

I can understand the differences in shooting percentage, but I’m a bit confused why his defensive rating would be borderline atrocious as a starter when he’s complemented by Marcus Smart and Al Horford.

Another look uncovers substantial differences in shooting by half:

FG% 3FG% FT% 1st 44 42 71 2nd 33 31 81

This is baffling. Can anyone offer a reasonable explanation?

Even if Rozier maintains his current level of efficiency as a reserve, he still provides value off the bench in the playoffs. Experience also matters.

On Page 2, examining Al Horford’s creakiness.

Measures of Horford’s speed, acceleration and distance traveled look almost identical to last season’s, per Second Spectrum. But the eye test reveals a little creakiness changing directions in tight spaces: That — from last Saturday in Memphis — looks 10 percent more laborious than peak Horford; it was his fourth game back after seven games off to rest his knee. That ultramobile Horford appears here and there; he got up for Boston’s Christmas showdown against Philly, and looked frisky jostling with Towns on Wednesday. Perhaps he’s just rounding into form. The Celtics will need that Horford full time in the postseason.

Zach Lowe

Some interesting perspective here from Lowe. Even without the patella tendon problem, I expected some drop-off with the 32-year old Horford. He seems to be holding his own though.

If this knee issue flares up again, we’re in some trouble. Fingers crossed.

And finally, Ben Simmons has a shooting quota?

Per @NBCSPhilly, Brett Brown says he wants Simmons to shoot a jumper per quarter and “start growing him to the corner threes.” — Jake Hyman (@RealJakeHyman) January 6, 2019

A jumper per quarter? This issue gets more laughable by the day. The Sixers are now setting a shooting quota for their franchise player.

Think about that for a moment. It’s ridiculous!

