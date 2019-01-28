Your Morning Dump… Where Anthony Davis has finally requested a trade

Rich Paul to ESPN on a preferred destination for Anthony Davis: “Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2019

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Happy Monday!

This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for – Maria Menounos answered my fan mail superstar Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans.

As you all know, the Celtics cannot execute a trade for AD until the summer once Kyrie Irving signs his extension. Blame some stupid, obscure rule.

So what happens next?

I’m willing to bet Pelicans GM Dell Demps phone is hotter than two hamsters farting in a wool sock.

Magic Johnson is probably on his third offer. Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and…

Most experts agree the Celtics possess the best assets: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and the treasure chest of draft picks (Sac. 1st 2019, Memphis 1st 2019 or 2020 or 2021, Clippers 1st 2019 or 2020).

While we’ve grown spoiled with top three lottery picks, rest assured the value in Boston’s picks is extremely high (think volume).

This news will set everyone ablaze but the Pelicans are going to wait because it makes sense. Demps has to hear the Celtics offer. He’ll also want to see how the draft lottery shakes out.

The wild card is AD’s preference. It’s possible his general preference to play for a championship contender develops into a list of teams (Boston, Los Angeles, Houston, Golden State?) giving us a bit more clarity on potential trade partners.

You’ll hear a lot of talk about Rich Paul’s influence, but let’s not forget:

“Several league sources have said they believe Davis could end up either with the Celtics or Lakers if the Pelicans were to move him,” King wrote (subscription required). “If he landed with the Celtics, he’d be reunited with former Team USA teammate Irving. The two have already spoken about what it would be like to play together in Boston, according to a league source.”

Which player is most appealing: a 26-year-old Kyrie Irving or a 34-year-old LeBron James?

On Page 2, an anonymous Warriors player thinks he’s the GM of the Celtics.

“I talked to a Warriors player who told me, ‘listen, Gordon Hayward is not Gordon Hayward right now,’ said Goodman on the Garden Report. He’s hurting them.’ the anonymous player continued. ‘He’s a liability on both ends of the court.’ ‘ According to Goodman, the player also thinks the Celtics need to make a move to compete with the Warriors.

Celtics Blog/Mass Live

1-100 odds the anonymous player is Draymond Green. And… STFU.

It’s no secret Hayward is struggling. And despite his 0-5 on Saturday night, the Celtics reserves still hung tough with the Warriors bench (outscored 17-16).

Again, STFU.

The rest of the links

Globe – 12 thoughts on Celtics Warriors

Herald – What Celtics should take from GS royal visit

NBC Sports – L2M reveals Curry travel late in Warriors/Celtics game