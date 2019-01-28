Sources: Anthony Davis doesn't prefer Boston because Kyrie Irving might not re-sign

Regarding team preferences, Boston is not a top target for Davis, sources said. There’s a growing belief of uncertainty that Kyrie Irving will re-sign with Boston, sources said, even though he vowed to do so at the beginning of the season.
Huh? You’re trying to tell me this guy:
is having second thoughts about re-signing in Boston?
Hold on a minute, I recognize that smell. It’s…. posturing and it’s emanating from Davis’ agent Rich Paul.
Let’s be crystal clear – Paul wants AD on the Lakers with LeBron James and he wants it ASAP. I’ll defer to @dangercart who deftly explained this logic on Twitter:
And here are a few other hot takes from around the NBA:
“Ainge will do what he can, but I don’t think AD wants to be there,” said one Eastern Conference executive.
We’re one day into this and I already have a migraine.
