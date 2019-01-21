NBA rightfully holds off on suspending Marcus Smart

Via NBA PR:

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

I never thought Smart was going to be suspended for this altercation. For all the “aggressive pursuit” I don’t think he laid a finger on Bembry.

I hope the official who delivered Smart’s 2nd technical foul is admonished for his terrible decision.