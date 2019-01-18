Select Page

Locked on Celtics: Kyrie's leadership & Smart's defense

Locked on Celtics: Kyrie's leadership & Smart's defense
Red’s Army co-founder and current MassLive beat writer John Karalis , along with The Athletic’s Jay King, have much more on Kyrie Irving’s quest to become a good leader & his call to LeBron. Both were in the locker room and have the perspective of someone who witnessed what happened, as opposed to Charles Barkley reacting to clips.

Plus leftover thoughts about Toronto, including Marcus Smart’s amazing clutch defense. Here’s the show.

