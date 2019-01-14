Kyrie vows never to question his teammates in public again (I think)

“Sometimes I may come off and say things, never to question my teammates in public like that ever again. It’s uh… I just want to win so bad.” pic.twitter.com/nUkLb7L8jQ — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 14, 2019

When you win, you want to taste it again. I never want to come from a place where I’m not talking about championships. And sometimes I may come off and say things… (I) never to question my teammates in public like that again… I just want to win so bad. I came from a place where I asked for a trade, I believe in this organization and I want the young guys to be successful and in order to do that we have to be on the same page… it’s championship or nothing.

The sentence is a bit garbled but it appears Kyrie has vowed never to question his teammates in public again.

I think he’s making the right call. Keep that shit in the locker room. Or break it out in case of emergency, like in the Finals when your team is getting kicked around:

”We played like sissies,” Bird said. ”I can’t believe a team like this would let LA come out and push us around like they did.”

Irving (tight ass knot in quad) and Marcus Smart (illness) will miss tonight’s game vs Brooklyn.