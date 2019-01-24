Select Page

I can&#039;t get enough of KG&#039;s story about dragging Austin Rivers

Posted by | Jan 24, 2019 |

I can't get enough of KG's story about dragging Austin Rivers

I came out the weight room, had my shoes untied, he rolled the ball, it hit my toes… I said, Whaaatttt?

I’m gonna drag him, bro. Drag him. I know your Dad is the coach so I gotta be careful about this dragging. 

He made the first one and I went to tie my shoes and I heard P (Paul Pierce) say, Yeah….

I mopped him 5-1.

There’s nothing better than listening to Kevin Garnett tell behind-the-scenes stories from his time in Boston.

This story just kills me. Every line is delivered perfectly (Although I’m not sure Tony Allen buys KG’s recollection of the dunk).

Garnett is my second favorite Celtics player, right behind Legend. Can’t wait for his number to be retired.

, , Celtics, Red’s Army, Red’s Army News

View the full post at Red's Army: I can&#039;t get enough of KG&#039;s story about dragging Austin Rivers

 



Related Posts

The trade speculation about Bradley Beal looks like garbage

The trade speculation about Bradley Beal looks like garbage

January 20, 2019

Kyrie Irving leading all guards in All Star votes

Kyrie Irving leading all guards in All Star votes

January 18, 2019

Your Morning Dump… Where Marcus Smart's New Year's Resolution was to become Ray Allen

Your Morning Dump… Where Marcus Smart&#039;s New Year&#039;s Resolution was to become Ray Allen

January 19, 2019

Your Morning Dump… Where Danny Ainge serves up a tall glass of perspective

Your Morning Dump… Where Danny Ainge serves up a tall glass of perspective

January 18, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino