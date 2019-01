Kyrie Irving’s locked in for #Celtics. Averages last 6 games: 28.3 PTS (at least 22 PTS in each)

56.6 FG% (18.8 FGA)

44.4 3PT% (6 3PTA)

81.3 FT% (5.3 FTA)

9.2 AST

4.7 REB

2.2 STL

+6.7

35.4 MIN First Boston player with TEN 20 PT/10 AST games in a year since Larry Bird (1986-87). — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) January 23, 2019

Even without the red hot Irving and Horford (rest), the Celtics are heavy favorites (-15.5, 93% win probability) in tonight’s game against the Cavaliers.

The team is trending in the right direction but I wouldn’t touch that line. No chance.

During Monday’s win over Miami, 98.5’s Adam Jones and I discussed the Celtics home (18-5) and road (11-13) splits.