Recap: Celtics Shoot Bucks Out of the Building, Set New Franchise Record

Milwaukee arrived in Boston undefeated on Thursday night, but the Celtics were prepared to shoot the Bucks out of the building- literally. Boston set a new franchise record for both 3PM and 3PA, and, despite Semi Ojeyele starting in place of the injured Jaylen Brown, the entire starting five finished with double-digit points.

Gordon Hayward scored a season high 18 points and Kyrie Irving had another electric performance (28 pts on 50% shooting, along with 7 assists) en route to a 117-113 win that, frankly, got a little too close for comfort at the end of the game there.

Game Flow

Gordon Hayward set the tone and was the highlight of the game early, as he started the deluge of three-balls from Boston and gave the Celtics the early lead with a trey. He followed that up with a block on the baseline and then taking the ball coast-to-coast before aggressively driving to the right side of the rim for a layup.

The rest of the Cetlics followed his lead and played fantastic team defense while letting them fly from deep on the offensive end, and the formula worked. The team that was leading the NBA in points allowed coming into the game stifled the Bucks through out the quarter, ultimately allowing just 16 points. The Celtics led by 7 going into the second quarter, 23-16.

The Celtics let their foot off of the gas just enough to let the Bucks back into the game during Q2, though. Jayson Tatum continued his scoreless streak and attempted a couple of tough shots early in the shot clock, which nobody likes to see, and there were times when guys like Rozier were left alone to fight for a rebound against Giannis. On the plus side, Semi made a highlight reel play! It’s the little things, at this point…

He earned the start in Jaylen’s absence and quickly picked up 2 fouls in the first quarter, but not before he drained one of his two 3PA, nabbed 3 rebounds, stole a couple passes, and played stellar defense on Giannis. He later left his mark on Q2 when he received an Al Horford pass under the hoop, jumped to the other side of the rim, and slammed it home in the face of two Bucks defenders.

Those were 2 of just the 12 points Boston scored in the paint during the half, as they continued to heavily rely on the three-ball to much success. On the other side of the coin you had the Bucks, who scored 40 points and seemingly LIVED in the paint tonight. But the Celtics preferred it this way rather than have the Bucks sharp shooters get hot, and they managed to maintain their lead heading into Q3, 55-53.

Kyrie came out ready to dominate the second half. He banged THREE STRAIGHT 3PA almost immediately and propelled the Celtics to a 12-3 run, widening their lead to a healthy margin in the process. The boys wouldn’t let up from deep, though; and they eventually broke the franchise record for most 3PM in a game (18) with over 2 minutes still left in the quarter. They had the new record (20) and a 93-78 lead heading into Q4.

Although they scored 38 points in the quarter, the Celtics still gave up a 12-0 run which eventually allowed the Bucks to get back within a possession on multiple instances through out the fourth. Ironically enough, they couldn’t buy a three when it really counted: Horford, Irving, and Hayward all missed wide open 3PA that would have made it a two possession game in the final minutes. Milwaukee continued to fight until the final second and reminded the Celtics why they have to play a full 48 minutes or risk losing – even when they break records for most three pointers made.

The Celtics ultimately hung on to win a game that was closer then it should have been at the end. 117-113

Highlights