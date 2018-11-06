Select Page

Kyrie Irving fined $25K for chucking ball into stands

Nov 6, 2018

The league just announced that Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for that little move following last night’s loss to Denver. It’s pennies to a man months away from signing a contract worth $180 million but the league had to take action.

I’m not a fan of unwritten rules in any sport so the late jumper by Jamal Murray didn’t bother me. I mean, if Jamal wants to reach 50 and throw himself a party after, let him go for it.

I’d rather admire Irving’s amazing talents:

