Your Morning Dump… Where Tatum’s boyhood dream came true

“There were veterinarians, doctors, teachers, nurses, dentists.” Jayson is reminiscing on an assignment from the second grade, one that sticks out vividly in his memory. Write a paragraph on what you want to be as an adult and share it with the class. “I was like, I want to be in the NBA, and everybody kind of laughed at me,” he says. Even the teacher encouraged him to choose something else, suggesting the goal was unattainable. […] Stacked up in the basement of the Tatum household are old issues of SLAM Magazine. Iconic covers piled one on top of another serve as reminders of the forces that inspired Jayson to realize his own dream. To be an NBA player. To be on his own cover. “Man, it means everything,” Tatum says. “I’m not one to ever take anything for granted. It’s one thing to say you want to be on SLAM one day, but it’s a different feeling when it actually happens.”

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

SLAM: Business Is Business: Jayson Tatum Was Sent to Destroy Your Favorite Team

He made it.

Because Tatum was incredible during his first playoffs, he carries high expectations for this new season. That’s why it was surprising that he had some rough nights in the preseason games this month. His shot wasn’t falling, and nothing came easy.

But there’s nothing to worry about. Just read this article, learn about Tatum’s work ethic, and be confident that he’s about to meet those expectations.

Tatum was at the gym around 5:30 a.m. every day. He had his own key and would be the one to turn the lights on. During his four years at Chaminade, head coach Frank Bennett insists he took just two days off—the two days following their state championship victory his senior season. […] “After last season, instead of just making it to the NBA, I feel like I can do some special things while I’m in the League,” Tatum says. Of course, he has to keep working. But to even consider that he wouldn’t is to ignore everything there is to grasp about Jayson Tatum.

On Page 2: Wanna bet?

The public is betting on the NBA like it’s the 1980s. “It’s all Lakers and Celtics,” MGM sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. Book by book across Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Lakers have attracted the most bets to win the NBA championship this season. The Boston Celtics, the favorites in the Eastern Conference, are a close second. The Celtics are 5-1 while the Lakers are 12-1 to win the title. As of Wednesday, out of the hundreds of NBA championship wagers placed at MGM sportsbooks, the Lakers had just 18 more bets than the Celtics. However, both teams had drawn more than three times as many bets as had been placed on any other team. The Houston Rockets are a distant third. “After the Lakers and Celtics, there’s a very wide gap,” said Jeff Sherman, manager at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

ESPN: Lakers, Celtics draw most bets to win title

It seems a lot of people are expecting Boston vs. LA in the Finals, and they’re willing to put their money where their mouth is. Betting on the Celtics seems reasonable at those odds, based on their deep playoff run last year with virtually the same group as the current roster.

But the Lakers? Seems like a sucker bet – but the volume shouldn’t be a surprise. LA residents can drive to Sin City in only about four hours. If a Lakers fan is going there anyway, he/she might as well have some irrational optimism that hitting the jackpot is a sure thing. (Note: it isn’t.)

Here’s a safer bet:

Rozier, who averaged 16.5 points per game last season during the playoffs, will have a reduced role as the Celtics’ back-up point guard this year behind Kyrie Irving. Still, given Rozier’s improvements and Brad Stevens’ comments about getting him as many minutes as possible this year, 7.5 felt very low. Bettors seemed to agree. A little over an hour after Bovada posted their over/unders, Rozier’s PPG odds went missing from the site. Contacted by MassLive, a Bovada representative said the site had been “slammed” by people placing bets on the over for Rozier. The representative told MassLive that Rozier’s new over/under would be placed at 9.5 — half a point higher than Marcus Smart.

MassLive: Boston Celtics’ Terry Rozier’s PPG over/under raised after Bovada was ‘slammed’ at 7.5

Yeah, 7.5 PPG would be a little low for Terry, who’s poised to have a big year. Everyone smart wanted a piece on that action.

And, finally… Fun for a good cause

The Celtics held their annual gala to benefit the Shamrock Foundation. Everyone had fun and, according to a press release from the team, the event raised $1 million for local charities. Some highlights:

The Rest of the Links:

Celtics Wire/USA Today: Celtics fans bid $25,000 in auction to play Gordon Hayward in Fortnite | Jaylen Brown says he and Jayson Tatum ready to ‘take the next step’

Globe: Expectations through the roof for the Celtics

NY Times: For the Boston Celtics, More Stars Are Better. Right?

NBC Sports Boston: Forsberg: Evaluating the Celtics’ rotation as the season approaches | Wyc Grousbeck ‘honored’ Kyrie Irving wants to re-sign with Celtics next summer

Boston.com: Kyrie Irving’s announcement was a surprise to the Celtics’ Danny Ainge

MassLive: Boston Celtics’ Terry Rozier focusing on preseason: ‘If it’s right for me to sign an extension, I will’ | Larry Bird lookalike: Boston Celtics legend is the model for Oklahoma F Brady Manek’s appearance, game | Matt Vautour

ESPN: The Uni Watch NBA season preview

Boston.com: Fans will love ‘Basketball: A Love Story’

Herald: Celtics notebook: Gordon Hayward receives sage advice