Watch Kelly Olynyk rip Washington's heart out again

How much to Wizards fans hate Kelly Olynyk at this point?

He was the reason the Boston Celtics got past Washington two seasons ago when he dropped a monster 26 point game 7 on them.

Last night, he was at it again, grabbing an offensive rebound of all things and putting Miami up with 0.2 seconds left.

To answer the question I posed at the top…. they hate him a lot.

Words can’t describe how much I hate Kelly Olynyk — Tyler Anderson (@TJAnderson_11) October 19, 2018

Sure do hate me some Kelly Olynyk. Same ol’ Wizards, which I’m fine with, always entertaining. Even so, bad L. #Wizards — Leo (@Leonidas_Kyte) October 19, 2018

Same ol’ Wizards indeed. They didn’t have Dwight Howard, which you can argue might have helped in this situation. They also had a lot of their typical issues.

So I’ve been a Wall guy. I voted him fifth in MVP in 2017. I’ve loved his game since Kentucky. But as a point guard, especially a distributor point guard, this thing where Porter just doesn’t get shots is absolutely on him, and he’s gotta fix that. That’s GOTTA change. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) October 19, 2018

The Wizards love to tell everyone how great they are. While there are no judgments on how their season will go based on this loss, this would have been a nice chance to back up some of that offseason talk.