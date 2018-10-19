Select Page

Watch Kelly Olynyk rip Washington&#039;s heart out again

Posted by | Oct 19, 2018 |

Watch Kelly Olynyk rip Washington's heart out again
How much to Wizards fans hate Kelly Olynyk at this point?

He was the reason the Boston Celtics got past Washington two seasons ago when he dropped a monster 26 point game 7 on them.

Last night, he was at it again, grabbing an offensive rebound of all things and putting Miami up with 0.2 seconds left.

To answer the question I posed at the top…. they hate him a lot.

Same ol’ Wizards indeed. They didn’t have Dwight Howard, which you can argue might have helped in this situation. They also had a lot of their typical issues.

The Wizards love to tell everyone how great they are. While there are no judgments on how their season will go based on this loss, this would have been a nice chance to back up some of that offseason talk.

, , , NBA, Red’s Army, Red’s Army News

View the full post at Red's Army: Watch Kelly Olynyk rip Washington&#039;s heart out again

 



Related Posts

Recap: Celtics rout 76ers behind Tatum, smothering defense

Recap: Celtics rout 76ers behind Tatum, smothering defense

October 17, 2018

Gordon Hayward Pleases Boston Faithful in Return

Gordon Hayward Pleases Boston Faithful in Return

October 19, 2018

Marcus Smart is Already Making Enemies

Marcus Smart is Already Making Enemies

October 7, 2018

Who's better: Terry Rozier or Marcus Smart?

Who&#039;s better: Terry Rozier or Marcus Smart?

October 12, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino