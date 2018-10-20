The Boston Celtics first road game of the season concluded in a disappointing 113-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Boston was losing 101-99 with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter, though the game ended as the Raptors went on a 12-2 run. Toronto and Boston will face-off three more times during the regular season.

Here are three takeaways from the Celtics second game of the season.

Celtics Second Half Woes

The first half was competitive, ending 53-49 in Boston’s favor. The second half was a different story. Toronto scored 64 points on 56% shooting and grabbed 32 of their total 49 rebounds. Boston kept it competitive down the stretch, though Toronto pulled away as they went on a 10-0 run with 2:30 left in fourth quarter.

Missed Layups

Missed layups and second chance opportunities played a major part in the outcome of tonight’s game. The Celtics missed twelve shots from within the restricted area and six others from inside the paint. Boston cannot afford to miss “high percentage” shots if they want to win close games.

Ball Movement

Despite the loss, the Celtics offense shows promise due to their selflessness and Brad Stevens’ play design. All five starters took double-digit shot attempts and scored in double figures. Though the Celtics shot just 40 percent, their ball movement and offensive scheme are encouraging. Even with so many mouths to feed, Stevens looks able to keep everyone happy.

Boston’s next game will be in New York against the Knicks on Saturday, October 20 at 7:30 PM ET.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on