After a disastrous start, the Celtics pulled off a miraculous comeback after a 16-point deficit at half-time. Boston scored just 34-points in the first half, going 0/11 from the 3-point-line in the process. Luckily, they outscored the Thunder 40-23 in the 3rd quarter, giving Boston a 74-73 lead entering the fourth. They finished off the winless Oklahoma City Thunder with a 16-1 run in the final 4:22 minutes of the contest.

Here are three takeaways from the Celtics third win of the season.

A Tale of Two Halves

The Celtics played a horrific first half, shooting 0/11 from beyond the arc, though they would not be deterred. Boston shot 11/21 in the second half, with seven 3-pointers coming from Marcus Morris and Al Horford.

Marcus Morris is Key

The Tommy Award winner of the night had an incredible performance in Oklahoma City. In 30 minutes, Morris posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and one assist on 50 percent shooting. His game-high four 3-pointers were key, specifically a 25-footer to take a 98-95 lead with 28.7 seconds in the game. His five fourth-quarter free throws were also important to seal the deal. Boston will need similar performances out of Morris in the future.

Celtics are Back on Track

With this win, Boston is back above .500 at 3-2. Overcoming a 16-point half-time deficit is huge for the young team’s confidence. Their next test will come in Detroit versus the Pistons on Saturday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

