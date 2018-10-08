Select Page

Season Predictions Day 2: How will the season end?

Posted by | Oct 8, 2018 |

In anticipation of opening night against Philly, the Red’s Army staff writers will make their predictions for how the 18-19 season will transpire. Today we look ahead to the end. There are large expectations for this season and it isn’t crazy to imagine the season ending with a championship parade through the city. Do we see it that way? 

Ben Mark: Lose in the NBA Finals

Another step forward on the steep ascent to the top of the NBA mountain. I think the Cs get past the best of the east and try to slay the giant in the Bay Area, but I believe they get schooled first before winning it next season. Golden State in seven, hard-fought games in a series that will match the excitement and quality of the 15-16 thriller that Cleveland won in 7.

John Karalis: Lose in the NBA Finals

The Warriors exist. I believe the Celtics are built to give them a great series, and I think the Celtics CAN win. But if I’m forced to make a prediction, I have to go with the Warriors at this point.

Mike Dynon: Lose in the NBA Finals

I’m optimistic that the Celtics can finally get over the ECF hump on the third try. The Warriors still exist, so I can’t predict Banner 18 — but prove me wrong, Brad.

Liam Green: Head — Lose in the Finals; Heart — Banner 18

Lose in the finals. That’s my head prediction. As for heart…F*** it I’m all in. Banner 18. Unless Boogie Cousins fits that Dubs starting lineup like a glove, Boston matches up with them well enough that winning a title is more possible than many would think.

Jeremy Stevens: Banner 18 

If you can get there, you can win it. Defense, defense, more defense wins Championships.

