Recap: Celtics rout 76ers behind Tatum, smothering defense

The Celtics are a better team than the 76ers. You know it, I know it, and Philly knows it. It’s really not debatable no matter how much the NBA media wants the Sixers to be on Boston’s level.

Our beloved Cs opened the 2018-19 season tonight with a 105-87 beating of their “rivals.” This game was close (and ugly) for about 2.5 quarters until Boston found their groove.

Jayson Tatum (23 points, 9 rebounds) continued his ascent to stardom. He was smooth as hell and despite Reggie Miller’s obsession with Ben Simmons near triple-double (19 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists), he was the best player on the floor.

Here’s the kicker: Boston won by 18 on a night Kyrie Irving shot 2-14. Oof.

Marcus Morris Sr. (16 points, 7-12 FG) and Aron Bayes (8 pts, 2-4 3 FG and some strong defense on Joel Embiid) were key contributors off the bench.

Game Flow

The first quarter (and half) had the feel of a preseason game. Both teams looked jittery, shaky and just plain shitty. Thanks to Tatum’s steady shooting, the Celtics were able to string together the first real run (15-3) for a 19-11 lead. But Ben Simmons got the 76ers running (7-0 counter run) and the quarter closed 21-21. Both teams were under 40% FG.

Gordon Hayward (10 points, 5 rebounds) got his feet wet with a couple of mid-range buckets in the 2nd quarter. Just like the 1st quarter, Boston stretched the lead with a run only to see Philly counter quickly. Boston led 47-42 at the half without anything from Irving (0-8).

Baynes started the 3rd quarter in place of Hayward (don’t worry, it’s all part of the master plan to manage minutes). Kyrie made his first FG and with some free throws and a Baynes triple, the Celtics found themselves up 14. Finally some breathing room, right? Wrong. Philly countered with another lightning fast (10-0) run. Before I could finish my tirade of expletives, Tatum calmed my nerves with a nifty Euro-stop thingy move for a 3-point play. Morris rattled off 8 points to close the quarter and Boston led 77-66 after 3.

The 76ers started the 4th strong and … nah, just kidding. Jaylen Brown (12 points) dropped 5 quick points and finally pushed the Celtics over the hump. Baynes and Morris made plays and Boston stretched the lead to 17. Brown and Tatum took turns going at Embiid (23 points, 9-21 FG) and each complemented a jaw-dropping play on the big man with some polite taunting.

Hot and Not

The Boston bench was great. Morris, Rozier, Baynes and Smart combined for 42 points on 17-33 FG.

Kyrie Irving was a stunning 2-14 FG. His first FG came at the 9 minute mark in the 3rd quarter. I don’t recall him ever looking this bad.

What in the hell…?

Marcus Smart arrived at the Garden in a robe and slippers!

Highlights

Rozier with the MONSTER block on Embiid.

The Grid

Markelle Fultz had 5 points on 2-7 FG (Yawn)

Philadelphia was 5-26 (19%) from 3

Irving’s 0-8 FG in the first half tied his personal worst

Box score