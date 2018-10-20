Recap: Celtics Lose Early Grudge Match with Toronto

Well, you can’t say that wasn’t entertaining.

Boston was in the lead for much of the game and always kept it within shouting distance when they fell behind. Unfortunately, nobody caught fire the way newly-acquired Kawhi Leonard did for the Raptors, as he propelled his team to a crucial 12-2 run at the end of the game to secure the victory.

The Celtics just can’t figure it out in Toronto, as Brad Stevens now falls to 1-10 in the Great White North. Final Score: 113-101

The Game Flow

Gordon is clearly still looking to get into form, which is more than fine. He got the ball off of the tip, quickly picked up his dribble near the arc and hen threw a lazy pass that was easily picked off by the lengthy Leonard. G missed a straight away three shortly thereafter, but -on the bright side- he looked good defending Ibaka on a switch and then hit a pull up two in transition (clearly just trying to get it going, as noted by Scal). Sure enough, that jumper seemed to give him the confidence boost he needed and he took the ball hard to the rim against Lowry for a layup just about a minute later.

He’d play solid enough through out the game but was still limited in his minutes. This was a much better showing then the first game, but his first real memorable play came in the fourth quarter when he looked like the Hayward of old. He went through his legs, gained leverage on his defender, and attacked the basket with a short blast that was great to see. G finished the play at the rim plus the foul, then hit the FT to inch the Celtics within a few points before the Raptors went on their final run. He finished with 14 points (6/13) while grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing 2 assists in his 24 minutes.

The Game Flow, But Really This Time

Hayward’s errant pass put the Celtics in a brief hole early, but Horford eventually gave the Celtics the lead back after his first shot rattled around the rim a few times before sliding in for 3. Gotta love a good rim job. Later in the quarter he cut into the lane and slammed home a double-handed dunk, PLUS the foul, with a seldom-seen ferociousness.

When he decides to go hard against his defender like that- hooooo-boy, look out. He just picks and chooses his spot, is all; you can’t go full-DadHulk every night- it’d be too dangerous. Everyone knows that.

The Celtics defense remained pedestrian. I don’t believe things like Jaylen Brown going under a screen to allow a 3 from Kyle Lowry will be happening in a couple months, though, so I don’t see our average D as reason to worry yet. The Raptors contested seemingly every shot, but the Celtics went on a 9-1 run to end the first quarter with the lead, 25-18.

I’ll put money on both Boston radio hosts and National Hot-Take Artists (the only difference is the amount of exposure one gets vs. the other) saying Tatum and Kyrie both “suffered” from there only being one ball on the court during the first quarter. They’ll be saying it all season because sharing the ball isn’t as interesting as playing ball-hog or stat-padding. They had combined for “just” 7 points on six FG attempts, but each added hustle on defense and even earned stats in other columns; such as 3 assists for Kyrie and 3 rebounds for Tatum. The pair wouldn’t be held down offensively for long, though.

They got back to shooting and silenced the narrative by ending the half tied for the team-lead with 9 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field. Tatum also continued his impressive defensive effort after he got beat off the dribble by Van Fleet, but this dude’s elastic-man ass arms ultimately saved him with a well-timed block from behind.

Q2 was fun- the Celtics went on a 11-2 run in the final few minutes mostly thanks to staunch defense by Rozier, Morris, Brown, Irving, and Horford. Plus, the last 14 seconds were just down right nuts nuts: Kyrie hit a beautiful layup, then Horford swatted the shit out of Lowry only for the loose ball to fumble out of Rozier’s hands and into a wide open Van Fleet, who drilled the three right at the buzzer. I’d say it was unbelievable if it didn’t make so much sense within this strange game. The score going into half was now 53-49, Celtics.

Ibaka led the way for the bad guys with 13 points, and Leonard had 9 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal- dribble drives were his bread and butter through out.

Obviously Kawhi is the big pick-up for the Raptors but can we talk about Danny Green for a moment please?

Danny Green is any come-up you didn’t see coming. The Raptors were just looking for Leonard but they were def like, “oh you’ll throw in Danny Green, Finals Champion, as well??” – He’s your quintessential 2-for-1 special on pizza, when you were going to order out anyway. He’s those extra chicken nuggets that end up in your 4-piece at the end of a late night. He’s that unexpected free alignment that comes when you get a good deal on tires. You’re still hoping your initial purchase is sound, but you gotta be happy with the deal you got.

Danny Green played his normal part defending his ass off through out the night, but he really popped on offense in the third when he tied the game and woke up the crowd about halfway through. Just about a minute later he’d follow it up with another trey, and the Raptors now had their first lead in what felt like forever, 74-72.One of my favorite plays of the night came just a few minutes later when Tatum stole the ball and passed to Gordon who then hit the ball in transition.

The Celtics weren’t able to regain the lead before the end of the frame, though, and went into Q4 down, 82-79.

After scoring just 9 points in the first half, Kawhi Leonard exploded during the third and fourth to ensure his Raptors rarely trailed in the second half. The Celtics made it one possession game after Al Horford drilled a 3 to make it 101-99 with just under three minutes remaining, but the Raptors’ Leonard was too hot at that point- he finished with 31 points and was tied for a game high 10 rebounds. Jayson Tatum nearly grabbed a double-double, but finished with 16 points and 9 rebounds; and Kyrie had a quiet team-high 20 points.

The Raptors went on a 12-2 run to end the game and put the Celtics away with a whimper. Final Score: 113-101

Highlights