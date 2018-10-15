Jayson Tatum's wild opening night sneakers honor his son

The NBA recently loosened its rules on restricting colors players could wear on their sneakers… and some guys are really taking advantage… like the Boston Celtics own Jayson Tatum for example.

Nike released a batch of photos showing us some of the wildest colorways players will rock to start the season. Tatum really went out there with it.

These are the NikeiD PG2 “Coloring Book,” but even though they’re waaaaaaay out there color-wise, there’s a very adorable reason for these colors.

This polychromatic colorway is inspired by the NBA sophomore’s biggest fan: his 10-month-old son, Jayson Tatum, Jr., who goes by the nickname Deuce. “He’s a little too young to be coloring, but if he could, this shoe is what it would look like,” says Tatum. His son’s initials appear on the inside of the tongue.

OK that redeems these shoes in my eyes. They are not fun to look at, but I’m not going to argue with his reasoning behind the color scheme.