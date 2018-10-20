Inside the Boston Celtics' meltdown in Toronto

Select Page

Inside the Boston Celtics&#039; meltdown in Toronto

Al Horford hit a three with 2:53 left against the Toronto Raptors. What followed was a combination of confusion, bad decisions, laziness, and an interesting coaching strategy.

I dug deep into how the Celtics went from the verge of beating the Raptors to a deflating double-digit loss for my Patreon subscribers. Here’s as sample that shows the confusion between Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier led to a crucial Danny Green corner 3…

That’s just one of the plays. There are a few other things that contributed to that loss. Subscribe to my Patreon for just $2 a month and get more content like this.

