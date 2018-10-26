Select Page

#CeltKicks: Day of the Dead, Tatum changes shoes

Posted by | Oct 26, 2018 |

#CeltKicks: Day of the Dead, Tatum changes shoes
Kyrie Irving debuted a Halloween themed Kyrie 4 last night in Oklahoma City, taking to the court in the “Day of the Dead” colorway.

© Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a closer look.

You can these for $130 at SNKRS or exclusively at Footlocker stores at the Cambridgeside Galleria, Dudley Street, Washington Street, or the Square One Mall in Saugus in the Boston area.

Use Footlocker’s launch locator for drops in your area.

Meanwhile Jayson Tatum rocked two pairs of kicks last night, coming out of the locker room in Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kyrie 4’s…

And then switching to the Kobe AD Exodus at halftime.

Good luck finding those if you want them. You’re going to have to search the secondary market for both of those.

, , , Celtics, Red’s Army, Red’s Army News

View the full post at Red's Army: #CeltKicks: Day of the Dead, Tatum changes shoes

 



Related Posts

Three Takeaways: Celtics 105, 76ers 87

Three Takeaways: Celtics 105, 76ers 87

October 17, 2018

Your Morning Dump… Where Kyrie confirms his old New York State of Mind

Your Morning Dump… Where Kyrie confirms his old New York State of Mind

October 21, 2018

Key Dates for 2018-19 Boston Celtics

Key Dates for 2018-19 Boston Celtics

October 1, 2018

Jerome Allen Facing Suspension

Jerome Allen Facing Suspension

October 7, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino