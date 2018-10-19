Celtics / Raptors Preview

After an impressive opening night victory over the 76ers, the Celtics will take on Kawhi and the Raptors tonight.

The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers on opening night. Their newest addition, Kwahi, finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds on 40% shooting from the floor.

PROBABLE STARTERS:

Celtics: Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford.

Raptors: Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka.

Jonas Valanciunas did start on opening night, but due to matchup reasons, the Raptors are more likely to stick Ibaka with Al.

Therefore leaving Jonas left to battle up with Baynes off the bench.

Key Matchup:

Tatum / Leonard

Second-year forward Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points on 52.9% shooting from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

He’ll have his hand full on Friday, not only trying to contain and limit Kwahi on the defensive side, but also on the other side of-the-floor.

Player to watch:

Kyrie Irving

After a 0-8 shooting performance with zero points at the half, the five time all star finished the game with just 7 points, shooting just 2-14 from the field, and 1-8 from the three point line.

Most importantly, he dished out seven assists. Don’t expect this performance to repeat again on Friday.

Next:

Celtics will have the first set of back-to-back of the season, as they take on the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Tip off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

