Celtics / Magic Preview

PROBABLE STARTERS:

Celtics: Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford

Magic: DJ Augustin, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isacc, Nikola Vucevic

Both teams are coming off contested matches on Saturday. The Celtics (2-1) over the Knicks, 103-101. On the other hand, the Magic (1-2) lost by 1 point to the 76ers.

The Celtics have failed to exceed 40% shooting from the field, other than opening night when they shot just 43% against the 76ers.

KEY MATCHUP:

Vucevic / Horford

This game will feature two very talented big men. Vucevic had himself a night against the 76ers, finishing with 27 points (66.7%, 4/4 3PT), 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

Vucevic did a little bit of everything against the 76ers, from rebounding, playmaking and knocking shots down. He always plays well against the Celtics, so Al will have his hands full.

Horford finished the Knicks game with 8 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.

PLAYER TO WATCH:

Kyrie Irving (Again)

Fine, I’ll say it. Kyrie has been horrible to start the season, and we are at game 4. He will break out of this slump, sooner rather than later.

Wanna see how bad Kyrie has been? Through 4 games:

14.7 PPG, 6.0 APG, 3.0 RPG, on 34.0% from the field, 14.3 3PT%.

Not GREAT. But last season, Kyrie had a similar start. Also, let’s not forget he is coming off an injury.

INJURY REPORT:

#NEBHInjuryReport Updated:

Aron Baynes is OUT due to a right hamstring strain

Marcus Morris is QUESTIONABLE due to left knee soreness — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2018

