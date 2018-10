Sources: As Boston star Kyrie Irving says at Celtics fan event that he plans to re-sign with the team next summer, Irving has also communicated with Boston ownership over past several weeks and verbally committed plans to stay long-term. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 4, 2018

BOOM! And just like that, Kyrie Irving shatters the dreams of New York Knicks fans and their media.

The New York media tried really, really hard to wish this into existence but in the end, Irving decided winning 45 games per season for the next 5 years isn’t in his best interest.

The only caveat… Danny Ainge and Wyc Grousbeck need to pony up 5 years and $180 million.