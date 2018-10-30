Boston Celtics injury report: Daniel Theis will spend two weeks in a boot

Today, Theis spoke at the Celtics pre-game shoot-around and was very optimistic about his recovery.
I’ve seen it suggested that the tear is quicker to heal than inflammation that tends to linger, so this may be the case here. Two weeks in a boot is definitely better than “out indefinitely,” though it will take him longer than two weeks to actually play again.
The good news is Aron Baynes is healthy, and Theis actually struggled to get minutes when Baynes was a full strength. The question now is will Robert Williams get some minutes off the bench to try to replicate what Theis was able to do against Detroit’s pick and roll defense.
This is part of what Jay King and I discussed on the latest Locked On Celtics podcast. Have a listen:
