Boston Celtics injury report: Daniel Theis will spend two weeks in a boot

Yesterday the Boston Celtics announced that Daniel Theis would be out “indefinitely” due to a partial tear of his right plantar fascia.

Today, Theis spoke at the Celtics pre-game shoot-around and was very optimistic about his recovery.

Daniel Theis on foot injury: “I’m going to be in the boot for two weeks, just to keep the foot in the right position to heal. After the two weeks, it will be day-by-day. Two weeks in a boot and afterwards I’m gonna start running and all the stuff.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 30, 2018

Theis happy he’s only in a therapeutic boot for two weeks: “Everybody knows their body and when something is wrong you know it. (When) the doc called me and said partial tear, it was really lucky, not long, so I was really relieved.” — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) October 30, 2018

I’ve seen it suggested that the tear is quicker to heal than inflammation that tends to linger, so this may be the case here. Two weeks in a boot is definitely better than “out indefinitely,” though it will take him longer than two weeks to actually play again.

The good news is Aron Baynes is healthy, and Theis actually struggled to get minutes when Baynes was a full strength. The question now is will Robert Williams get some minutes off the bench to try to replicate what Theis was able to do against Detroit’s pick and roll defense.

