Boston Celtics appear to be adding gold-trimmed uniforms to the mix

Posted by | Oct 18, 2018 |

This comes to us via SportsLogos.net (hat tip to @boo_hickey)…

According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net

I’ve been told it’s actually their “City” uniform. The uniform is white with “BOSTON” across the front in green with gold trim.

The unveil date for this hasn’t been announced… but they could dropping soon.

This almost feels like a nod to the original Celtics logo from 1946

I don’t know what you all think, but I like it. I love gold mixed into the alternate uniforms. I was always a fan of the gold in the St. Patrick’s Day uniforms. I like these.

