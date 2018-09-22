Your Morning Dump… Where Kyrie likes Boston and doesn’t actually want to play with Jimmy Butler

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Both of the Celtics’ injured all-stars checked in yesterday, Gordon Hayward via his blog, and Kyrie Irving through an interview with Jackie MacMullan. They both had good things to say, especially Kyrie. We’ll start with him because he broke some news:

Irving says he’s aware that he’s been linked to Jimmy Butler in persistent free-agent rumors regarding a mutual desire to play together in New York, but he says he’s had no such discussions with Butler. In fact, he says, the last time he talked to Butler at length was when they were both playing with USA Basketball, and the two engaged in a spit-balling session along with Durant and Cousins about what the future held for each of them. “And that,” Irving laughs, “was in 2016.” “Who wouldn’t be a part of this?” Irving says, gesturing to Boston’s new practice facility. “Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and Al Horford and Gordon Hayward? People keep saying, ‘Why won’t he commit to Boston?’ “Well, there are financial implications involved.” If Irving had signed an extension with Boston this past summer, he would have potentially left more than $80 million on the table than if he waits and re-signs with the Celtics next summer. “I’m accepting it’s going to be a constant story,” Irving shrugs. “It’s a point in my professional career where it is a big-time decision. I’ve been away from Cleveland officially for a year now, and I’m finally getting acclimated in Boston.”

ESPN: Kyrie Irving hits on knee rehab, season ahead for Celtics and his own future

Let’s read that again. “Who wouldn’t be a part of this?” How does that sound, Celtics fans? Do you feel better about what will happen after Kyrie’s contract expires? I know I do. And there was more:

Pressed if he would be disappointed if they didn’t win a championship, Irving responded, “Can we beat Golden State in a seven-game series? Yes.” What makes him so sure? “Because of who we have,” Irving answered, “and what we’re establishing here, not just for this season, but for hopefully for the next few years, something that’s pretty special.

Again: “…not just for this season, but for hopefully for the next few years…” Yes!

Sure, a lot can happen over the course of a long season. It’s possible that Kyrie will change his mind and decide maybe Boston isn’t for him. But hearing this reassurance from his own lips more than cancels out the current hype coming from the relentless New York media.

Healthwise, Kyrie has more good news.

Last season, Irving gutted through persistent soreness and irritation caused by hardware from a 2015 surgery to repair a broken kneecap. He was forced to shut it down in March, underwent two additional surgeries, then spent much of his offseason methodically fine-tuning that left knee to the point where he believes he is the healthiest and strongest he’s been in three years. “I’m moving completely differently,” Irving tells ESPN, just days away from the official start of training camp. “I’ve worked on my strength and have a heightened awareness of what my body needs on a day-to-day basis. I spent all summer trying get my left leg to catch up with my right. And it’s there.” […] “Now when I go to the rim,” Irving explains, “I’m able to maintain my strength and athleticism, so when I get under there I have all sorts of options. No limitations. I can pick my spots. It’s a lot better.”

Hearing that, the optimism for a 60-win season and a trip to the Finals seems more than reasonable. And Gordo is ready to help make it happen:

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward is far from out of shape. That much is obvious from Instagram posts and videos from this summer, as he rehabbed from the broken ankle that held him out for all but six minutes of the Celtics’ season. Hayward is dunking and working at full speed once again, and he looks like an NBA athlete. But there’s a big difference between running drills and playing in an NBA game, as Hayward noted in his latest blog. “You can do all the cardio drills you want,” Hayward wrote. “There’s just something different about guarding somebody in the game, chasing somebody off the screen, coming off the pick and roll, and having the legs to be able to shoot a jump shot, grabbing a rebound and going back up, shooting a fadeaway. All those things require in-game legs and conditioning, and that’s the stuff that I need to work on. So, you know, ideally, I’d like to play a lot in the preseason to get that experience.”

MassLive: Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward would like to play ‘a lot’ in preseason to help conditioning

Mentally, I know there is going to be a hurdle when we get to our first preseason game, just because I haven’t played. Being back out there on the court and trying to just remember what it’s like, what to do, and feel like a basketball player again, that’s going to be a challenge at first. I’ve already gone through it with five-on-five, so I kind of know what to expect. But when you get hurt like that, there are going to be lingering hesitations. There is nothing that is going to fix the mental hurdle except for me going out there and actually jumping over the hurdle. But I know I am definitely going to be a little anxious going into it. And I feel like I’m just going to have to take the leap, and keep going.

Hayward Blog: Can’t Wait

That anxiety Hayward expressed is really no surprise, is it? We’ll probably know pretty quickly if this is going to be a lingering issue, or if it’s something he will overcome swiftly. But he knows the fans have his back.

I’ve only played five minutes of one game for you guys, but the support you’ve given me along this journey has pushed me more than you realize. It’s helped to pick me up on those days when I didn’t want to go to rehab, or wake up at 4 a.m. to get to work. I’m so excited for this season coming up for myself, and for us as a team. More than anything, I’m excited to help us raise another banner. That is the reason why I came to Boston.

It’s only six more days until the Cs play their first preseason game, on the road versus Charlotte. Like Hayward, we can’t wait.

On Page 2: No Butler to Boston

Finally! A big-name trade arrives without Boston as an oft-mentioned suitor! There really isn’t a deal that makes sense until the Celtics can trade Marcus Smart in mid-January, and even then, the Celtics aren’t sending out any of their five best players for Butler.

ESPN: What could the Timberwolves get in a Jimmy Butler trade?

Butler might get traded soon, or he might not. But thank you Zach Lowe for squashing any thought that the Celtics will get involved. Lowe lists 14 other franchises that should be in the running before Boston., and that’s just how I like it.

It’s not that Butler isn’t worth the trouble. He’s well within the league’s top 20 players, and was ranked ahead of every Celtic in the various Top 100 lists that several outlets published in the past week or two.

But Butler is 29 years old, coming off knee problems, and soon to be eligible for a huge free agent payday. Is it worth it for the Celtics to send out a young core piece such as Jaylen Brown, who’s still on his rookie deal and might one day become Butler 2.0? No, it isn’t.

I’ve said repeatedly in this space that the Celtics need to see what their current roster can do if they remain healthy for more than six minutes. They are perhaps the deepest team in the league, and they don’t need new pieces. Maybe that’s putting emotion before logic, but so be it.

And, finally… Hi neighbor

A co-owner of the Boston Celtics and co-chairman of Bain Capital has made his newest acquisition: an $8.2-million vacation home in Narragansett. Stephen Pagliuca said his family loved a trip so much to Narragansett two years ago that they came back last year, renting a home on Thule Cove Road. As luck would have it, the same house then came up for sale this year.

Providence Journal: Celtics co-owner Pagliuca buys Narragansett home for $8.2M

I live in Rhode Island, so let me say to Pags, “Welcome to the Ocean State.” In fact, his new place is about a half-hour from my house, so if he has the team over and decides to invite me to hang with the fellas, I’m available.

Imagine being so successful that you can drop 8 mill on a part-time residence? Congrats to him. In a related matter, I won’t fret if the Celtics incur the luxury tax for this season’s payroll.

