Media Day: Kyrie dreams of having his number retired in Boston

“There are times I think about having #11 in the rafters one day…”

Someone get me a goddamn towel, ASAP. When I’m done cleaning up, I’ll toss it to Knicks fans so they can wipe away their tears.

And if Kyrie’s sweet dream of Celtics immortality fails to move your needle, maybe this photo will do the trick:

Other tidbits from Media Day:

We learned that new father Marcus Morris has added ‘Sr’ to his jersey.

And remember that speculation that Morris would be pissed off with a bench role this year?

Marcus Morris: “I call us BWA… Bench With Attitude” — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) September 24, 2018

Pfft…. sounds like he’s embracing the change to me.

And the rook keeps on learning…