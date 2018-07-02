Select Page

Video: FIBA FIGHT!!!

Australia and the Philippines were playing each other in a FIBA World Cup qualifier and things got a little out of control

This is how it all started…

I don’t know what led up to that but that Philippines point guard was blatantly throwing elbows to the chin.

Bonus madness: #7 in yellow is Milwaukee Bucks big man Thon Maker. He is on the Australian national team and he was out there trying to throw knees, or kicks, or something… check him out especially at the 1:02 mark of the second video.

The best part is after all that, and NINE Philippines players were ejected and one fouled out, they finished the game playing 5-on-2.

You’ll have a tough time finding a wilder basketball fight and finish to a game.

