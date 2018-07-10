Report: Kings not interested in Marcus Smart

A source says there’s nothing to report of interest in Marcus Smart. Side note: I could see Dave Joerger loving an addition like Smart. Tough player, makes winning plays — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) July 10, 2018

Yesterday, Sherrod Blakely said that the Kings were preparing to give Marcus an offer sheet. Late last night, Jason Jones, the Kings’ beat writer for Sacramento’s paper of record, poured some cold water on Blakely’s reporting.

I agree with Jones–Joerger would probably know what to do with Smart. The problem is the Kings are exactly the kind of team that consistently undervalues players like Smart. The fact that they wanted Zach Lavine is pretty much your gold-plated guarantee that their front office and ownership is too clueless to understand what Smart’s worth.

Of course, the alternative possibility is that the Kings’ ineptitude could display itself in the team making an outsize offer for Marcus Smart, based on the idea that they can turn him into a completely different player.