It looks like All-Star shooting guard, Jimmy Butler, does not want to play in Minnesota anymore. He has grown tired of playing for a young, nonchalant Timberwolves team, according to recent reports. As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Butler is looking to team up in free agency with Kyrie next season.

Jimmy Butler has no intentions of signing an extension with Minnesota, all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns, @suntimes_hoops reports. https://t.co/5bofEJyKpF — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) July 3, 2018

The question is if the Celtics should pursue Butler or wait to see if they can get him in free agency. Butler has not stated that he is interested in playing for the Celtics, but has said that he would love to team up with Kyrie. Both Kyrie and Jimmy Butler are set to become UFAs in 2019.

With the Golden State Warriors adding Demarcus Cousins to their team, this could be the Celtics counter-move in the war of attrition. Butler has proven that he is top-20 player in the NBA. He is a four-time All Star, Most Improved Player, four-time All-Defensive second team, and two-time All-NBA third team. He even looked like he was on his way to being a nominee for MVP last season before he got injured.

Jimmy had 22.2 PPG, 4.9 APG, 5.3 RPG, and 2.0 SPG in 59 games. Over the past four seasons, he has averaged over 20.0 PPG, 3.0 APG, and 5.0 RPG. He is an inarguably solid scorer and one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

With Butler saying he won’t re-sign with the T-Wolves next season, he is most likely on the way to the trade block. If the Celtics were going to get him, it would cost some big assets, but nothing too big since Butler already said he is out of Minnesota. Here are some trade packages the Celtics could do for Jimmy Butler:

Terry Rozier, Sacramento/Philadelphia Pick, Marcus Morris

This trade involves Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris, and the first round pick which will either be from the 76ers or Kings. Rozier has one year left on his contract and will look to get paid this upcoming season. His role was significantly increased after Kyrie got injured. He started 16 regular season games and all 19 playoff games.

Marcus Morris also has one year left on his contract. Morris was acquired from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Avery Bradley last year.

Lastly, the first round draft pick the Celtics would give up will most likely be a high pick with the recent history. This adds even more value to the pick.

Fresh off their scuffle, Terry Rozier nails a 3 in Bledsoe’s face and taunts the Bucks bench pic.twitter.com/7jF0UnQaBr — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 25, 2018

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has been thrown into a lot of trade scenarios this offseason. Brown was the third overall pick by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft. He showed last year why he was selected so high with 14.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.6 APG, and starting in every game in which he played (70). Jaylen is one of the best perimeter defenders in the Eastern Conference. He is a target of interest for many teams. However, Brown looks to be a future all-star in the NBA and would be tough to give up.

Jaylen Brown with a nasty windmill dunk. pic.twitter.com/fOOtIz2Ofk — BostonSportsExtra.com (@BosSportsExtra) November 15, 2017

Other Considerations

If the Celtics do acquire Jimmy Butler, they would have no cap space to sign Marcus Smart. The Celtics are placed in a tough scenario with Jimmy Butler. Butler and Kyrie want to play together, but the C’s would have to break up the core chemistry to acquire him.

But at the end of the day, Celtics are among the favorites to make it out of the East. Jimmy Butler could be the reason the Celtics hang banner number 18.

