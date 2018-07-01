Aron Baynes Coming Back to Beantown

In the opening minutes of free agency, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported that center Aron Baynes has agreed to a deal with the Celtics. The contract is reportedly for two years and $11 million. It also includes a player option for the second season of the deal. The signing brings back an important part of last year’s Boston squad.

Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $11M deal to return to the Boston Celtics, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Baynes returns off of a year in which he averaged six points and 5.4 rebounds over 18 minutes per game. He was one of the only healthy players on the squad all year and was a reliable starter at the five. In the playoffs he was key as he developed a serviceable three-pointer. He’ll return this year likely as a bench player as Gordon Hayward returns to game action. However, expect him to still see important minutes behind Al Horford at the center position. He’ll also serve a role as a mentor to rookie Robert Williams. Though Williams could eventually overtake Baynes’ role on the team, he’ll still benefit from the Australian’s tutelage.

Staying where I wanted to be!! Last year added fuel to the 🔥 bleed green banner 18 ☘️☘️☘️ — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) July 1, 2018

This is a great re-signing for the Celtics. Last year, the team was able to establish chemistry on the court, and Baynes was a big part of that. Though he was often on the wrong end of posterizing dunks, he and his man bun quietly helped the team in multiple ways. There weren’t many reports that detailed other suitors for Baynes throughout June. However, it’s excellent to see that Danny Ainge was able to get this deal done with the big man right away, though it can’t be officially announced until July 6th. The team will now look to bring back restricted free agent Marcus Smart, which will likely be the extent of their offseason activity. Now that Baynes is back on the roster, he’ll start preparing for the 2018-19 season in Boston. Welcome back, Aron Baynes!

